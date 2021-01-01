Ameren Illinois activates Emergency Operations Center to help restore power

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As many areas of Illinois see icing conditions, Ameren Illinois officials said they took steps to help with repairs and outages.

In a news release, officials said Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center to get the lights back on for areas experiencing outages. They said crews are reporting many of the outages were caused by falling tree limbs.

“Damage caused by ice and wind is particularly challenging to repair,” said Ameren Illinois Senior VP of Operations David Wakeman. “We have all available resources on the ground and working to quickly and safely restore outages from this winter weather event.”

Ameren customers are asked to stay away from downed power lines and report them to the company. You can also check for outages on the Ameren Illinois website or by calling (800) 755-5000.