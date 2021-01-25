Ameren Illinois activates emergency operations center

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois called its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) into action on Monday morning.

A press release from Ameren says it’s in preparation for a winter storm that’s forecast to dump snow and ice across central Illinois.

The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.

While snow makes driving a challenge for crews, Ameren says ice and wind are the more frequent causes of winter power outages.

“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective,” the release says. “Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment.

“Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that’s when we see trees limb snap and fall into our equipment.”

Ameren says activating the EOC allows the company to place personnel, supplies, and storm restoration equipment in the areas where damage is expected.

“The company follows a well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.”

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois urges its customers to sign up to receive alerts up on the status of restoration. Sign up at Ameren.com/alerts.