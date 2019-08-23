1  of  2
Ameren helps seniors with energy efficiency

Local News

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois hosted some of it’s older customers Friday to help celebrate National Senior Citizen Week.

At the Laborers International Union Hall, the energy company hosted close to a hundred senior citizens. Ameren wanted to help them with energy efficiency in their own home as well as help them detect scams.

This is the second annual celebration of Senior Citizen Week by Ameren Illinois. They say helping their customers save a little money and stay safe is the reason they have continued to put together the event.

