Ameren grant helps upgrade AMBUCS playground

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois has given the local AMBUCS a $2,000 grant to help make updates to the Playground for Everyone. It makes outdoor recreation accessible to people of all abilities.

In 1998, Danville AMBUCS started a program to provide universally accessible playground equipment. Three separate locations are now in operation. Approaching the playground’s 20th anniversary gives the group a reason to update the largest 30,000 square-foot play structure.

“We are thrilled that Ameren Illinois is supporting our efforts to update the playground,” said William Fulton, Danville Ambucs board member. “This grant will be put towards the cost of benches, paneling and rubberized surfacing which will make the playground safer.”

Work begins this summer with completion scheduled to coincide with the playground’s 20th anniversary in July, 2021.