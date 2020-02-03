AMBUCS seeks citizen to honor

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — AMBUCS is seeking nominations for its 87th annual First Citizen Award. The award recognizes a resident who contributes to the betterment of the community.

Recent honorees include Dick Shockey, Sue Richter, Lori Lyons and Fred Faulstich, Mary Thompson and Rose Gates. AMBUCS is a national charitable club dedicated to inspiring mobility of people with disabilities.

Local projects include summer camp, Christmas breakfast, children’s baseball league and more than $10,000 in scholarships for students studying therapy and special education. Nominations are due by February 29.

AMBUCS First Citizen
c/o Natalya Bourn
PO Box 1095
Danville, IL 61834

