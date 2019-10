UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Prime Student will offer members a special access wristband that includes access to the main stage viewing area and an all-access lounge with charging stations, giveaways, refreshments, and more.

The day will consist of live music, e-sports, technology, speaker series, and more.

FYGU U Fest

October 5, 5 p.m.

Grange Grove

(Next to Memorial Stadium)