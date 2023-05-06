URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Students across the country are getting ready to walk across the graduation stage, and at U of I, students aren’t letting construction at one campus spot stop them.

Big renovations are underway at Altgeld Hall and that means cranes and fences are lining the outside and could be in the back of graduation photos.

Students and families line up each year to catch a picture at Alma Mater, that’s right outside of the iconic building.

So, crews disguised the fences.

“I’m hoping that Alma Mater and us in our regalia will be the main focus,” Emily Morrissette, a graduate, said. “If you do an angle if you’re lower and up you probably can’t see much of the background because of how the angle is.”

U of I’s graduation is next weekend on May 13.