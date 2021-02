CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s Valentine’s Day, and that means love — and love songs — are in the air.

The Altgeld Chime Tower is planning a ‘Be My Valentine’ special concert. It’s scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14.

You can hear it up close at the Altgeld Hall building on the University of Illinois campus near Green and Wright streets. Or, you can snuggle up at home with that special someone of yours and watch it on a Facebook live broadcast.

Altgeld Chime Tower at the University of Illinois.