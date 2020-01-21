ALPLM introduces Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering a new program geared for the youngest learners. Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales begins Tuesday, January 28.

Children 5 and younger are invited to share in an exciting story time with ALPLM’s education staff and special visitors. The program is free and takes place the fourth Tuesday of every month.







“Abraham Lincoln loved reading and saw it as his opportunity to advance and achieve his goals. We hope to spark the same passion in youth and inspire them to consider all the doors and worlds reading will open for them,” said Heather Nice, education director at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. “Although they may not read by the firelight, we hope to nurture in them President Lincoln’s love of lifetime learning.”

Each monthly session will focus on a specific theme and may include arts and crafts, show and tell or hands-on activities to supplement the stories being read.

Little Lincoln’s Fireside Tales

4th Tuesday of each month

ALPLM

112 North Sixth Street

10 – 11 am