Almost time for Girl Scout cookies!

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Girl Scout Cookie season is around the corner. It starts February 7 with the theme for 2020: WOW the WORLD!

This year, the organization is introducing anew lemon cookie, available in select areas, as well as “refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible.”

The updated images feature current Girl Scouts involved in various experiences including camping, canoeing, exploring space and designing robots. The new Lemon-Ups™ is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”

Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. For more information, click here.