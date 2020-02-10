Allmon nominated to serve as coroner

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County board chairman Andy Van Meter announced Friday he is nominating Jim Allmon to serve as the next coroner in the aftermath of the sudden death of Cinda Edwards.

“Jim Allmon is extremely well qualified, a proven quantity and an obvious choice. He is recognized nationally for his expertise in death investigations and is known for being responsive to the needs of our community. We are fortunate to have Jim and his experience to turn to in this very difficult time. He is the clear choice to maintain the high standards established by Cinda Edwards, because no one knows and appreciates those standards better than him,” Van Meter said.

Allmon has served as the chief deputy coroner for the coroner’s office since 2011, and has served as a deputy coroner since 2003. He is a board certified Medicolegal Death Investigator, one of less than twenty in the state of Illinois, and is also a member of the National Advisory Council of the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators.

He is co-chairman of the State of Illinois Adult Fatality Review Team and is a member of both the Illinois and the International Association of Coroner’s and Medical Examiners and the National Association of Medical Examiners. In addition to his board certifications, Allmon has specialized training in aquatic death investigation, sudden infant death investigation, FBI forensic photography and FEMA mass casualty response.

Due to his specialized training, Allmon was requested to travel and provide on-site forensic autopsy assistance in response to two international mass casualty events: the 2018 hurricane in Puerto Rico and the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Allmon regularly guest lectures at the University of Illinois at Springfield, Illinois College, the St. John’s School of Nursing and the Capital Area School of Practical Nursing.

The nomination will be on the agenda for the February 11 county board meeting.