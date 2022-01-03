Allerton Park to host retreat for female business owners

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Female owners of small businesses in central Illinois are invited to a winter weekend retreat hosted by Allerton and Cultivate Central Illinois from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20.

Officials said this will be a time for female business owners to connect, learn from one another and prepare for the year ahead.

Visitors can stay for the weekend or choose a one-day option.

People can register here. Prices for the retreat are within the range of $110 and $170.

Anyone interested in hosting a breakout session, workshop or offering a fun group activity like yoga, group workout, etc. can contact Laura at cultivateillinois@gmail.com.