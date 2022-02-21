MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a field with a future. The Allerton Public Library District is donating property to help honor a fallen police officer.

The city of Monticello has wanted to build Oberheim Park for months. Now, they have the land to move forward.

Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim was killed in the line of duty last year. The city plans to commemorate him with a multi-sport and recreation complex.

The Allerton Public Library District is set to donate part of their 10-acre property. Director Sherry Waldrep said the donation includes land on the south and west sides of the library building.

She said nothing has been formally signed just yet, but everyone is on board.

“We really felt that it was a win-win – that we get to help the city and develop this recreation park,” Waldrep said. “It’s an amazing concept and I’ve seen some of the ideas that are being planned and it looks like it’ll be a great addition.”

Waldrep said the library will keep some land, just in case they want to expand in the future. But she’s happy to help the city bring Oberheim Park to life. Plus, she believes the library will benefit from having a park next door.

She said Carle used to own the property. The library purchased it before she stepped in as director last year. She’s not aware of the board’s original plans for the unused space.