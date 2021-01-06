Aldermen propose sending letters to businesses encouraging enforcement of masks rules

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two aldermen with the Danville City Council want the mayor’s office to write to businesses encouraging them to enforce mask wearing rules.

One of them is Alderman Bob Iverson. He says COVID is hitting Danville harder that anyone could imagine. He adds that he is unsure what the right solution is.

Iverson says that people have said they have the freedom not to wear masks, but “your freedom goes as far as my nose.”

He proposed at the council meeting on Tuesday that the city could suspend liquor licenses for non-compliant buses, and they could help provide them heated igloos for outdoor seating.

Alderwoman Brenda Brown agreed. She adds the city should mention the new COVID-19 strain when warning businesses.

Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. says most new cases are happening at the prison, adding the CDC says private gatherings are more likely to spread the virus than dining out.

In other business, Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk announced the city is getting a $175,000 grant. It’s called the ‘Strong Communities Program” and it’s going toward tearing down abandoned houses.

Williams says about 15-20 homes will be demolished with the money, adding people in Danville will appreciate it.