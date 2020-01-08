Airports offer pot-dropping boxes

Snow falls on the United Terminal at O’Hare Airport in Chicago Monday morning, Nov. 11, 2019. (Daryl Van Schouwen/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Pot smoking passengers traveling through Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway international airports can dump their recreational marijuana before boarding flights.

The “cannabis amnesty boxes” were installed at both airports last week, just as legal marijuana sales began in the state. The Chicago Tribute reports the boxes are just past the airports’ Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Maggie Huynh says, while it’s not illegal to have cannabis at the airport, possessing marijuana is still illegal under federal law. She says the boxes give people an opportunity to ensure they won’t run into issues when landing at their destinations.