Airport provides vets with free parking

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 10:47 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 10:50 AM CDT

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Since November is Veteran Appreciation Month, Willard Airport is doing its duty to honor area vets.

As a token of appreciation, all members of the Armed Forces, veterans and active duty, will receive free parking for the entire month.

Vets just need to stop into the administrative offices during normal business hours with a military ID to get a coupon.

Those traveling through the airport during non-business hours should contact the airport.

Willard Airport
(217) 244 - 8604 
 

