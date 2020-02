MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday, Allegiant Air announced a new, non-stop route to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport from Bloomington-Normal. The new route, which starts in June, will operate twice weekly.

The company started in 1999 with its main focus of flying travelers in small-to-medium cities to “world-class vacation destinations.” It currently serves more than 450 routes around the country.