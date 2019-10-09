Agreement between parks & schools benefits community

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools District #61 and the Decatur Park District have reached a mutual land agreement leaders say is a win for taxpayers.

The park district will transfer Johns Hill Park and senior center to make way for construction of a new state-of-the-art Johns Hill Magnet School. The facility will be the cornerstone of the districts BOLD facility plan. In exchange, the park district will receive property which is home for the MidState Soccer Complex.





The agreement settles a 40-year lease agreement between the parties for the soccer complex acreage.

The MidState Soccer Complex will continue to serve as a venue for more than 1,400 kids who participate in the club which provides high-caliber coaching and training. Seniors will meet at the former Scovill Golf Course Club House while the location for a permanent facility is being determined.