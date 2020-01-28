WATCH LIVE
Aggravated battery and criminal damage to property arrests

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police made arrests in two separate cases.

40-year old Sara Estes is accused of aggravated battery and was wanted on two active Coles County warrants as well. Authorities say she was taken into custody about 1 am, Tuesday, in the 2800-block of Shelby Avenue. Officials say Estes earlier punched a man in the face while both were at a local tavern. Estes’ failure to appear warrants were for 2019 cases of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

30-year old Robert Achuff faces charges for criminal damage to property. He was taken into custody about 3:30 pm, Monday. Officials say Achuff punctured vehicle tires with a knife. He’s been issued a court date and was released.

