After budget issues, schools make a comeback

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A central Illinois school district was in jeopardy of closing four years ago. Eventually, district administrators had to make cuts.

Now they say the district is thriving, and it's better than ever.

"When your child embarks on the journey of school, you want it to be positive," Stephanie Finney explained her thoughts when her kids first went to school.

She said a positive journey wasn't happening four years ago.

"We knew it was gonna be rough, but it was gonna be temporary, and we were just all gonna have to roll with the punches and work together and find a way to get through it," she said.

To get through it, Neoga school adminstrators had to make cuts.

"They were pretty dire circumstances at the time," Superintendent Ben Johnson remembered. "We were concerned with what the future of the district looked like."

He said while taking a look at the 2015 financial statement, the most telling column is the educational fund. That year, Neoga schools had a balance of more than $296,000.

"There was a little doom and gloom for a couple of years," Johnson said.

A few years later, in 2018, that column jumped to more than $1.8M. Johnson says that is where a majority of their expenditures come from, primarily salaries and benefits for teachers and staff.

"Now we're able to bring things back that are value added that our kids need in the 21st century," he said.

Now, the ag program is back, along with physical education. They also have a social worker again, and art will be back next year.

But he said it doesn't stop there. New tech programs are being offered and Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities class or CEO.

Johnson said it's really about the overall experience.

"We talk about loving the kids where they are," he explained. "They need us. For some of our students, we're the best thing they have going, the most consistent thing they have going and we gotta make sure that we're there for them everyday."

He went on to say another thing that shows their progress is the state put them in a warning category in 2015. Now, they got the highest rating of recognition in last year's report.