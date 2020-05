SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An area mom is helping high school seniors celebrate graduation. Adopt a Springfield Area Class of 2020 Senior was created in March. Seniors and residents join the group and answer a few questions.

A community member then adopts a senior and gifts them something based on their answers. The group has celebrated hundreds of seniors since March. Seniors and residents from the area can still join.

