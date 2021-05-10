Admission changes could be coming to public universities across state

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Some major changes could be coming to public universities in Illinois. Two new bills are aimed at making admission to these universities easier for high school and community college students.

If they pass, the first would allow high school students to apply for school without needing to submit their ACT and SAT scores, while the other would guarantee well performing community college students a spot at the U of I. Parkland officials believe it’ll allow many first-gen students there more opportunities to succeed, and encourage the wider community to consider enrollment.