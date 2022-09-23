DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church are teaming up to combat world hunger and provide meals to those in need.

The two organizations will be hosting a team-specific Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event this Saturday at the church, located at 1 Bachrach Court. ADM plans to have 230 volunteers pack enriched soy and rice meals during the event.

This is said to be ADM’s largest-attended volunteer event and it will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Meals will be distributed in 70 countries by partners. They are using ADM’s textured soy protein product as one of their four ingredients (vitamins, vegetables, soy and rice) in the meals.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to pack and provide almost 250,000 meals. This would require over 1,200 volunteers, over five two-hour packing sessions and $60,000 in fundraising to cover the cost of the meals.