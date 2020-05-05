ADM donates $800,000 for COVID-19 relief during GivingTuesdayNow

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) officials announced an $800,000 donation to help with COVID-19 relief.

This comes as many organizations are participating in GivingTuesdayNow, a campaign that allows people to support their communities and those around the world during this tough time. It is a spin-off of Giving Tuesday, a charity campaign that traditionally falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. According to the Giving Tuesday website, that campaign will still run on December 1 as planned.

As part of that effort, ADM said they donated the $800,000 to help organizations that are addressing needs like food assistance and support to hospitals and first responders. “We are proud to take part in Giving Tuesday’s efforts to unite companies, individuals and communities around the world to tackle the great challenges brought on by the global fight against COVID-19,” said ADM Chairman/CEO Juan Luciano. This donation is in addition to more than $1 million previously given by the company for COVID-19 relief through ADM Cares.