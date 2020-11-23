Additional police agencies planning Christmas gift-giving events

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A number of police departments plan on spreading some holiday cheer this winter.

Here’s a few departments that have released details on their events for next month.

Effingham Police Department: “Shop with a Cop“

Effingham Police say they are still taking applications for their ‘Shop with a Cop’ event. Kids must be nominated by teachers at their school. On a date still to be determined, officers and volunteers will go shopping with them for clothes and toys.

EPD says most of the time they don’t exclude anyone unless they are overwhelmed. In past years, they’ve given gifts to as many as 60 kids.

The department is still accepting donations, and noted several businesses have pitched in. People can call EPD for more information on how to help.

Taylorville Police Department: “Kids, cops and Christmas“

Taylorville Police is taking nominations this month for kids 12 and under in Christian County. A group of volunteers will then go through the nominations, and then officers will meet with kids at Walmart and will get to interact with them and their families.

For the event, police will ask kids ages 2 and up to wear masks. Officers says they will keep some distance, but they will still interact with the kids.

One change this year, according to police, is that the department is splitting up the event over two days: Dec 8-9.

Police say the store provides a few gift cards, and a ham to each family for Christmas Dinner.

Sgt. Alan Mills says they’ve like to help everyone — they’re not always able to do that but they try.

“Even though we’re a smaller department, we’ve been doing this for 25 years,” Mills says. “If at all possible, we want to help every way we can.”

He adds if they see further changes down the road because of COVID-19, they will find another way to continue their event.

Charleston Police Department: “Shop with a Cop”

Cpt. Tony West says they are accepting applications until Dec. 3. Kids in the Charleston School District can be sent home with applications.

West says they try to keep it need-based, and some parents might fill it out because they want their child to experience a good thing with their officers. He adds folks who are going to need help around Christmas can fill it out, whether they have one or five children.

The department will pick a minimum of 100 kids, and it will spend $100 of each of the,

“We want to impact as many families as we can,” West says.

Their event is set for 8 a.m. to noon at the Charleston Walmart. West says they plan on doing it the same way as the previous year — with a few changes. He says they will spread children and families out more — with a possible time frame extension — and they will encourage everyone to wear masks.

“Kids will still be able to shop with an officer,” West says. “Kids, with a family member or two, will go with the officer through the store, get them things like clothing, coats, and shoes.”

“We try to get toys and electronics. Needs and always before wants.”

West says the event is funded by the Charleston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, and they are still taking donations. You can mail them to PO Box 475, Charleston, IL 61920, or directly to the police station.

He says their goal is to raise $20,000. If they exceed that goal, he says they can help more than 100 kids.

“This year people are hurting even more than ever,” West says. “People are out of work. We voted to don the masks and go through with it anyway. We’ve gotten more donations quicker than usual this year. People understand the necessity is greater because of COVID.”

Mattoon Police Department: “Cops for kids”

Officer Chris Kepley with the Mattoon Police Department says their Police Benevolent and Protective Associated have an event planned for Dec. 18.

He says they’re doing everything they can to avoid a large gathering and keep everyone safe as they can.

“This year is geared towards getting kids what they need,” Kepley says, “coats, hates and gloves.

“We’re also looking at the family aspect, and relieving stress of what already is a stressful year. Just one less thing off their plate.”

Kepley said newborns through kids aged-14 and younger can apply. Applications are due Nov. 27.

He says they’re looking to take as many kids and families as they can. Kepley adds that depends on the sponsors, that “wish to give to those who tried their best to do what they can but just can’t get here.”

Kepley says he and Officer Wilson, like Santa Claus, will go door-to-door giving out presents. PArents when receive a phone call if their children are selected.

You can contact the Mattoon Police Department to make a donation.

Rantoul Police Department: “Shop with a Cop”

Lt. Justin Bouse with the Rantoul Police Department their families are connected with them through the local school district and their resource officers.

In the past, he says they’ve had families come out to meet Santa and have pizza, but they are not able to do that this year because of COVID.

Bouse says they are talking to aprents this year and learning what gifts their kids would want for a present.

On the week of Dec. 7, officers will be assigned a family and their list and will go shopping for them. Deliveries are planned for Dec. 12-23.

Bouse says they are looking at giving to 20 families. If people wish to donate, he says they can send them to the Village of Rantoul.

Danville Police Department: “Clothes for Kids”

The Danville Police Department is hosting their annual Clothes for Kids (Shop with a Cop) event at 9 a.m. on Dec. 5 at Kohl’s, 3703 N. Vermilion St.

Officer Joshua Long says it allows each child, who has been selected through their school, to purchase clothing like coats or jackets, shoes, and pants up to $100.

“All social distancing rules will be followed, and everyone involved must wear a mask.”