Additional arrest made after Monday fight escalates to gunfire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday morning in connection to a Monday dispute that ended in guns being fired.
A press release from the Mattoon Police Department says Martavious L. Koger, of Mattoon, is in custody on charges of battery and mob action.
Investigators say the Mattoon man battered a minor Monday at Edgar Avenue and 17th Street, and then he returned to that location after dark with two other persons.
Police say Koger got into a fight with a group of adults, which led to garden gnomes being thrown at each other and gunfire being exchanged.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested that evening for obstructing justice.
The release says the Federal Bureau of Prisons issued a warrant for Koger’s arrest for violating parole. Mattoon Police says he was paroled from federal prison after serving a 13-year sentence for dealing crack cocaine.
Koger was arrested around 9:30 a.m. Monday at Marshall Avenue and 14th Street. He is booked at the Coles County Jail.
Police say further arrests are expected.