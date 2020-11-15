Activists push for humane treatment of geese

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–One activist group is working to protect geese in the community.

The group, known as the friends of geese, held a flash mob demonstration in near the intersection at sixth and university. They launched a billboard telling the Urbana park district not to kill community geese.

This comes after the summer where the Urbana park district, in cooperation with the USDA, slaughtered 175 geese.

One of the activists, Viktoria Ford said there should be a more humane way to treat the geese.

“I think killing is wrong,” she said. “Whether its a human or an animal. We have to respect the nature around us. And one way to do that is to impact population control.”

The group says they will work with city councils and park districts to figure out a more sensible way to deal with geese in the community.