CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new report on ACT scores is out. The national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years.

The class of 2022’s average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. The year before in 2021, it was 20.3.

Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions at U of I, said he isn’t concerned because the number of students taking the ACT has dropped in recent years.

He said some schools, including the U of I aren’t always requiring test scores when applying.

“The main factors that we’re looking at are what classes students are taking, ensuring students are taking the most rigorous curriculum available to them and the performance in those classes,” he said. “What they do across four years means a whole lot more to us than how they might’ve done in a weekend and/or a day worth of testing.”

U of I wasn’t requiring test scores throughout the pandemic, and they aren’t this year either. Borst said they are debating if it will stay this way in the future.

In the State of Illinois, Borst said fewer high schoolers are taking the ACT as the SAT is now required in schools.