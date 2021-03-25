ACLU, couple still waiting on settlement payment after suing B&B for discrimination

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A bed and breakfast west of Paxton was ordered to pay $81,000 in 2019 after telling a couple they couldn’t host their civil union.

However, documents show the Illinois Attorney General has filed an enforcement action in Ford County court because the business hasn’t paid the fine yet.

WCIA reported the owner of Timber Creek Bed and Breakfast wouldn’t host a civil union for Todd and Mark Wathen in 2011 because they are gay.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued and won an $81,000 settlement. The bed and breakfast business tried to appeal the decision in 2017 but lost.

Court documents filed Monday showed Walder Vacuflo Inc., which owns the business, has not provided documentation on their assets, as ordered by the judge.

ACLU Lawyer Ghirlandi Guidetti says the defendants are being less than forthcoming about their financial situation. The lawyer says those documents were requested by the court back in September.

He adds the Wathen’s — who experienced emotional distress from the ordeal — just want to move on with their lives.

“The type of vile humiliation they were subjected to, this isn’t the type of thing you get over,” Guidetti says. “They may not get over it.”

According to Guidetti, Walder Valcuflo’s lawyer has filed frivolous motions for sanctions with the court, which are scheduling delays.

“It doesn’t seem that the defendants have any intention of paying this fine,” Guidetti says.

The next court date for the case is set for April 20