ACLU applauds License to Work Act signed into law

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The ACLU is celebrating a law signed by Governor Pritzker Friday. Senate Bill 1786 is the License to Work Act.

Ending drivers’ license suspensions for non-moving violations is good policy for Illinois. The measure signed today will help thousands avoid an endless cycle of debt, and will restore the driving privileges of thousands more who lost their licenses—and often their jobs—simply because they fell behind on parking tickets. The License to Work Act will ensure that people with ticket debt can continue to drive to work, to their children’s school, and to make contributions to their communities. Parking ticket debt should not be a life sentence.

We thank Governor Pritzker for signing this legislation into law and thank the sponsors and all those who supported the measure in the legislature.

I also want to thank the Chicago Jobs Council, Heartland Alliance, and all of our Transit Table coalition partners for the tireless work we put in together to get this new law on the books.”

ACLU of Illinois Criminal Justice Policy Director Ben Ruddell