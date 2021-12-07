Acid spill at hotel prompts HAZMAT response

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Fire HAZMAT units were called to the Wyndham Springfield City Centre on Tuesday following an acid spill.

Firefighters responded to the hotel at around 2:30 p.m. after two employees experienced breathing difficulties amidst an odor in the building. Investigating, the firefighters discovered that cleaning acid spilled into a sump pit in the basement and reacted with water that was in the pit.

HAZMAT units arrived to neutralize the acid mix and pump it out of the pit. Despite a lack of windows in the basement to provide fresh air, the building was successfully ventilated.

The employees were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and their conditions do not appear to be life threatening.

The hotel did not need to be evacuated and is open for business.