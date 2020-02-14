Accused murderer held on $10 M

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An area man is being held on $10 million bond for first degree murder.

Police say 30-year old Reggie Haywood forced entry to a home in the 1000-block of Franklin Street, January 19, and shot the homeowner. 29-year old Jordan Valdez-Parrish died at an area hospital.

Reggie Haywood

Investigators say Haywood had accomplices, but no other information on their identities was given.

Haywood is charged with home invasion, armed robbery and first degree murder. The first degree charge stems from Parrish’s death which was the result of actions taken while a forcible felony was being committed and ultimately led to the victim’s death. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250