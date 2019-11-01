Accounting professor keeps students on their toes

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Gies College of Business celebrated Halloween with their Fall Fest Thursday, but Accounting Professor Frank Nekrasz was not in a costume.

He teaches students about accounting fraud every day in full-on biker garb. With tattoos showing through his sleeveless shirt, Nekrasz says his appearance is on purpose. It is to help his students not take things at surface level, a good lesson for possible future fraud investigators.

Nekrasz started teaching at UI in the late 1990s. The last time he wore a shirt and tie was when he was in grad school. He calls himself “suspicious of fancy.” He currently has 160 students in all of his classes at the school.