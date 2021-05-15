Academy High just one week away from first ever commencement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–One high school in Champaign will be celebrating its graduating class for the very first time.

Academy High’s graduating class has twelves students. Their principal John Carpenter said it’s bittersweet what he called his first class of “Pioneers” graduating. One of those students, Jack Wiarda, said he’ll miss being an active part in helping shape the school’s identity.

“I think one of the great things about Academy High is that we’re always growing. We’re always talking about opportunities or making our own.”

Their commencement will be next Saturday.