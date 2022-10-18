SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will offer a series of sensory-friendly events.

As part of its “Abe for All” initiative, these events are designed for people who may be overwhelmed by intense light, strong sounds and large crowds.

The first event is scheduled on Oct. 30, the last Sunday of National Sensory Processing Awareness Month. Audio will be lowered throughout the museum, and lighting will be adjusted to reduce extremes and create a more fluid atmosphere.

The museum will be open to anyone, not just people with sensory difficulties, and regular prices apply. The event will happen 1-5 p.m.

“Abe for All” is an initiative to make President Lincoln’s legacy more accessible to everyone, including those who are autistic, deaf, disabled and have other disabilities. The ALPLM is holding a series of events as it learns how it can be more welcoming to people.

“Everyone deserves to learn about Abraham Lincoln’s accomplishments and his continuing impact on America,” said the ALPLM’s executive director, Christina Shutt. “That means the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has a duty to make its campus as inclusive as possible. We’re committed to learning and improving so we can truly offer Abe for all.”

The project launched earlier this year with events for the deaf community and people with sensory processing issues.

Similar Sunday afternoon events are scheduled for next year on Jan. 29, July 30 and Oct. 29. If cost is a barrier or evenings are more convenient, the museum will offer a free sensory-friendly event April 18 with touch tables and new activities that give guests more engagement opportunities.

Advance registration is not required. More information can be found here.