CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular roadside help organization just opened their newest office in Champaign.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is holding a grand opening Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate their new location at 410 W Town Center Blvd.

The business is offering tacos, door prizes and giveaways according to a flyer posted on their Facebook page.

The normal hours of Champaign’s AAA will be 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

AAA was founded more than 115 years ago and has more than 600 million members according to its website.