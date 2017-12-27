A warm bed away from the freezing night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For people who are homeless, below freezing temperatures make life a game of survival.

There is a place for some to stay the night. The C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter on White Street has its doors open to anyone who needs a break from the cold. Many people use the shelter, especially during the winter months.

This year ninety men have checked in. About twenty five of them come in regularly and the rest come and go on a daily basis.

It’s freezing outside. Temperatures have already dropped below zero. For people who are homeless, sleeping outdoors in these conditions is their reality. But for some, relief from the cold can be found inside the doors of C-U Men’s Emergency Shelter.

Shelter Director Doug Beckett said, “It means the world to them. These guys come in here, we start bringing them in at 9:00 pm, and by 10:00 everyone is asleep. They sleep all through the night.”

It’s a warm place to rest that’s open seven days a week. Thirty mats are set up during the cold months of November through March from 9:00 pm to 8:00 am every day. Any man is welcome to stay, whether it’s for one night or many in a row.

As one man walked through the entrance, Beckett said, “He had no place to go, no coat and it was cold. So the police picked him up and brought him here. He just used the service for one night but what would he have done if this wasn’t open?”

Shelter staff makes their beds so they can go to bed safely and peacefully. The next morning they wake up to snacks, water, and coffee.

Beckett says, “This is very dear to my heart. I was one of these guys, I was homeless for over ten years. When you’re backed into a corner you’re just surviving and that’s no way to live.”

This shelter means warmth instead of cold, a soft bed instead of concrete, and hope in midst of survival.

Right now they can hold thirty people, but the shelter is looking to expand soon. Beds are in high demand and so they’re working on partnerships to create more space.