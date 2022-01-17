A walk through winter woods with Mahomet Public Library

It sure looks like The Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a cold winter for the majority of the United States. (Kelley Bayern)

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — You may be able to recognize a tree by its leaves, but can you recognize a tree when it’s bark naked?

Mahomet Public Library is inviting the public to go on a walk through the winter woods on Jan. 22.

Officials said this will allow people to have a closer look at the trees, especially when all the leaves are gone.

University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Ryan Pankau will give a short presentation featuring some selected trees.

This event will be held outdoors at the Elks Lake Pavilion at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. Pankau will lead the group on a guided hike and show everyone how to identify trees by their bark and branches alone.

For more information, visit the library’s website.