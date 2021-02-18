A new position has been added to the University of Illinois Police Department

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Someone new is trying to bring people on the University of Illinois campus together.

Dementro Powell is the new Director of Community Development and Engagement at the U of I Police Department. This is a brand new position.

Powell said that one of his main goals is to help build better relationships between police officers and students. He said, “I’m excited for the future of this program, our community, what we’re doing, our students, how we engage with one and other.”

He also said that he plans to host events where officers and students can connect. Powell wants to encourage people to listen to each other and get both sides of a story.