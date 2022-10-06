DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community.

So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity.

“Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said.

So, his church did just that. Law enforcement was present to provide safety and Hoskins was pleased with the turnout.

“One of the key things for us as a church is being present in our community and building relationships with those in our community,” he said.