Take a look at all the blue on the search feed in Facebook when you type in #MightyTyson

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members join the Sullivan Elementary School in wearing blue to honor 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza, who was killed in a crash Friday.

Sullivan CUSD asked community members to dress in blue in honor of Tyson, as that was his favorite color.

#MightyTyson and #OneTribe are the hashtags many people are using to show their support.

Here are just a few pictures from community members in Mattoon to members in Shelbyville honoring Mendoza’s life by wearing blue.