Wind farm groundbreaking starts with road repairs

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ground was broken on the new Harvest Ridge Wind Farm.

Right now, crews are working on reconstructing county roads leading up to and around the wind farm to ensure they can handle heavy construction equipment and traffic soon to be coming through.

The goal is for the wind farm to be completed by the end of the year.

The construction will require about 250 jobs, and between 8 and 10 permanent jobs to maintain the wind farm, once it’s done.

