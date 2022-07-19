SPRINGFIELD, Ill., (WCIA) — A new phone number is making it easier to talk directly to mental health professionals. 988 connects you to clinicians in your area.

It has been in the making for years, and last Saturday, the shortened number went live. Doctors are now seeing an increase in calls.

The goal is to make it as accessible as possible and never make someone wait more than 20 seconds when they call.



While on the phone, you talk to either a clinician, or someone who has lived through a similar mental health experience. You can also text 988 to talk to a professional.

Each state has different call centers covering various areas. Memorial Health in Springfield picks up the calls for seven counties Illinois counties including Sangamon, Menard, Morgan, Scott, Logan, Mason and Christian.

If they are not able to pick up right away, you are transferred to a national or federal line.

They will also come to you in-person if needed.

“We have those mobile crisis response teams that are able to provide that response based on the call. If it is decided based on the caller and the needs they are presenting with. They might need that in-person response for a mental health assessment in the community,” Cassie Delaney, the project director, said.

The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Delaney says they receive a lot of calls from people looking for resources or advice about talking to family members. The clinicians are able to help them start that process.

There are also 150 language interpreters, making it easier for everyone to communicate.

The original suicide hot line still works. If you call that longer phone number, it will transfer directly to the new line.