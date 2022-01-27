92 Fortune 100 companies recruit U of I students in 2021

Photo courtesy: Facebook page of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign recently posted to Facebook, letting people know that 92 Fortune 100 companies recruited its students in 2021.

Director of the Career Center Jennifer Neef said this was a slight increase since 90 Fortune 100 companies recruited U of I students in 2020.

The number of Fortune 100 companies that offer a job or an internship to U of I students are always in the high 80s or low 90s every year, Neef stated. These include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, Verizon, Walgreens and Allstate.

“These companies come here to recruit because our students are incredibly bright,” said Neef. “They are bright, they are committed and they are driven to be successful when they launch their career.”

Neef also said she believes the number of Fortune 100 companies hiring U of I students this year continues to demonstrate that the University has a wide variety of degree programs, which are high quality and highly ranked nationwide.

U of I prioritizes working to create tight connections between students and companies, preparing them for success after they graduate, Neef emphasized.

According to Harold Adams, a graduate student who is pursuing a master’s degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations, U of I has done an amazing job in setting him up with companies. In October 2021, he received an offer to intern for PepsiCo in May.

“PepsiCo is the company that I’ve been wanting to work with,” Adams said. “I was super excited and I’m still excited.”

He added, ” they were able to bring a lot of amazing companies here including Fortune 100 companies that I feel like I wouldn’t have access to without the recruitment program at U of I.”