LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The coroner reports a 9-year old was killed in a traffic accident Thursday night. It happened about 4:45 pm, on Route 17, west of Dwight, in Round Grove Township.

Authorities say Nathan Gast, of Reddick, was killed when the vehicle he was in lost control on the icy road after rolling and landed on its side in a ditch. Not other information was provided.