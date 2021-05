DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police will begin a nightly reminder in hopes of curbing theft in the city.

In a Facebook post, police say the “9PM routine” will serve as a nightly reminder to remove valuables from cars, lock car and home doors, turn on porch or other exterior lights, and activate all alarms and security systems.

Every night for the rest of May, the department says it will send out a nightly reminder ‪at 9 p.m., and asks community member to set their own reminders on their phones.