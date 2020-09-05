9/4/20 WCIA 3 News at 5

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- As we head into the Labor Day weekend, health districts and law enforcement will be on alert for people breaking the law, especially when it comes to large parties. Health departments are encouraging people to report any violations they see.

Labor Day weekend is a holiday known for kickbacks and big social parties. While many large public events have been canceled, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is concerned people may break the rules during the pandemic. "You jeopardize people's health when you have large gatherings and the best thing to do is stay apart from each other as much as possible," said Jim Roberts, CUPHD. "And if we are out and about, wear a face covering at all times, indoors and out."