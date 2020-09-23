9/22/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Decatur Public Schools' Board of Education met Tuesday night to review the district's budget, enrollment numbers and plans for the 2nd quarter.

The school district is currently fully remote, and announced late last week the 2nd quarter would begin remotely as well. District officials said students will remain virtual through November 13. A decision on whether to return to hybrid learning for the second half of the quarter will be made by October 30.