9/17/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Black Panther and Hidden Figures were being shown on Memorial Stadium's scoreboards, but the real show Friday night was seeing thousands of students together for the first time this semester.

"It's a good way for people to get out of their dorms, come here, socialize a little bit in a safe way," says freshman Matt Lazotte. "Just a good way to have a good time without risking shutting down and going into quarantine for two weeks."