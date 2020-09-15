9/14/20 WCIA 3 News at 5

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- A recent report from Apartment Guide shows the cost of rent fluctuating up and down across the state of Illinois as officials have temporarily paused evictions to prevent a surge of homelessness during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Champaign saw its average monthly rent costs for one-bedroom apartments drop off at the steepest rate in the state, from $729 in January down to $512 in June, a six-month change of -29.8%, and a year-over-year change of -16.1%. The St. Louis rental market saw the largest increase in the average cost of one-bedroom apartments, both in monthly trends and in year-over-year metrics, jumping up 6.3% and 44.9% respectively.